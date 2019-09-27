Nurlan Nigmatulin thanks 4th MSEAP participants and organizing team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin thanked all those who contributed to the organization of the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments on «Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» held September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The 4th parliamentary forum of Eurasia was held successfully. The parliamentarians of Europe and Asia highly praised the integration initiatives of Elbasy. I would like to thank all the participants and organizers of the event, the representatives of the governmental structures, volunteers, journalists and technical services,» Nigmatulin tweeted.

The forum participants emphasized the historical contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as the author and initiator of the Eurasian Idea as well as a number of integration economic institutions on the Eurasian space. The participants expressed their readiness to promote an open dialogue on the present and future of Eurasia and search for responses to modern challenges and threats.

Parliamentary delegations from 65 countries of Europe and Asia, 14 international parliamentary organizations, expert and research institutions, volunteers, translators and workers of technical services were involved in work of the forum.

Over 300 Kazakhstani and foreign journalists representing as many as 125 mass media covered the forum.