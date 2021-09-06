Nurlan Nigmatulin to take part in 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A parliamentary delegation to be led to Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin is to take part in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament due to take place September 6-8 in Vienna, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is to hold an exchange of views, especially on post-pandemic development, as well as reforming economies to tackle climate change and ensuring environmental sustainability.

The participants of the Conference are also to define parliaments’ key efforts based on the principles of dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation to strengthen multilateralism, ensure peace and sustainable development. Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin is to address the Conference as part of interactive general debates.

In addition, the Kazakh Speaker will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of the European and Asian Parliaments, International Parliamentary Organizations, as well as reps of national delegations.



