Nurlan Nigmatulin, Vyacheslav Volodin meet in Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union in Doha, Qatar, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to the Lower Chamber's press service, the sides discussed the acute issues of the Kazakhstan-Russia inter-parliamentary cooperation and noted its high potential and mutual aspiration for its development.



Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted that Kazakhstan would adhere to the course of developing strategic interaction with Russia and implementing the agreements reached earlier between the two countries' presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin. The Speaker of the Majilis expressed confidence that the parliaments of Kazakhstan and Russia would continue contributing to this process.



In turn, Vyacheslav Volodin underlined dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations.



The parties also discussed the preparations for the 4th Conference of Eurasian Parliaments' Speakers scheduled for September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.