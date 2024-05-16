Nurlan Nogayev relieved of the post of Mangistau region governor

Nurlan Nogayev has been relieved of the post of akim (governor) of the Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Nurlan Nogayev has been relieved of the post of akim of the Mangistau region by the presidential decree,” a statement by the Akorda press service reads.

Born in 1967, Nurlan Nogayev hails from the Aktobe region. Graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian higher education institutions, he started his professional career in his native region. He mostly worked in oil and gas companies, including KazMunayGas, throughout the early years of his career.

In 2012 he was appointed the akim (governor) of the West Kazakhstan region.

Four years later he became the governor of the Atyrau region.

In December 2019 Nogayev took up the post of the Energy Minister.

He was named the governor of the Mangistau region back in September 2021.