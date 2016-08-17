Nurlan Yermekbayev and Sarah Sewall discussed mechanisms of countering terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aide to the Presidential, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev held a meeting with Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the U.S. State Department Sarah Sewall in the Akorda today.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and the relevant aspects of the international policy in the sphere of ensuring regional security.

The parties also exchanged opinions on improvement of mechanisms on countering terrorism and extremism. They also discussed the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly and focused on forming of the global anti-terrorist network on countering international terrorism and on making a unified list of terrorist organizations.