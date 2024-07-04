EN
    15:00, 04 July 2024

    Nurlan Yermekbayev appointed Secretary General of the SCO

    Nurlan Yermekbayev
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, member states elected a new Secretary General of the organization. Kazakhstan's Nurlan Yermekbayev becomes the new Secretary General for 2025-2027, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    In different years Yermekbayev worked as defense minister, minister for religious affairs and civil society deputy foreign minister and assistant to the president - secretary of the Security Council. He is currently serving as Deputy Secretary General of the SCO.

    Yermekbayev holds the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary First Class. Speaks Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Portuguese.

    The Secretary General is appointed from among the citizens of the member states on a rotational basis for a period of three years without the right of extension for the next term. Zhang Ming of China has been SCO Secretary-General since 1 January 2022.

