Nurlan Yermekbayev met with CIS defense ministers in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's military delegation headed by Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev participated in the regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Tashkent.

Prior to the meeting the ministers met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who expressed satisfaction with the interaction among the armed forces of the CIS member states. He spoke for further strengthening of cooperation in defense issues to ensure security of the Commonwealth.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers focused on using various systems of communication, cooperation in engineering support of the CIS countries’ armed forces till 2020 and preparation for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The participants also outlined joint activities regarding the CIS states’ air defense integrated system in 2019.

The participants agreed on further vector of development of defense ministries’ interaction in topography, exchange of archival documents and using databases in war-memorial activity etc.

On the same day, the Kazakh Minister had several bilateral meetings with his CIS colleagues for discussing the priorities of further militarycooperation.