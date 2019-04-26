Nurlan Yermekbayev to attend SCO Defense Ministers meeting in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev will attend the meeting of the Ministers of Defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and a regular meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kazinform reports.

The events will be held on April 29-30 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Defense Ministry says.



The meetings will discuss further interaction and strengthening of cooperation in security sector. The participants will also exchange views on the acute issues of the regional and international agendas.