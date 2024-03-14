EN
    13:08, 14 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Nurlan Zhakupov reports to President on Samruk-Kazyna Fund's activity in 2023

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was reported about the results of the Fund’s activity in 2023 and its reform in a mid-term outlook.

    Namely, the President was informed about priority areas of the holding’s activity, such as implementation of investment projects, manufacture of high-technological products, attraction of foreign direct investment, stage-by-stage rejection of cross-subsidization of economy by the Fund’s companies, and IPO- and SPO-related issues of Samruk-Kazyna companies.

    The Head of State set a number of tasks to the Fund.

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
