Nurlan Zhakupov reports to President on Samruk-Kazyna Fund's activity in 2023

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported about the results of the Fund’s activity in 2023 and its reform in a mid-term outlook.

Namely, the President was informed about priority areas of the holding’s activity, such as implementation of investment projects, manufacture of high-technological products, attraction of foreign direct investment, stage-by-stage rejection of cross-subsidization of economy by the Fund’s companies, and IPO- and SPO-related issues of Samruk-Kazyna companies.

The Head of State set a number of tasks to the Fund.