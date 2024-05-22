Nurlan Zhakupov steps down as head of Qazaq Air

Nurlan Zhakupov resigned from the post of interim Chairman of the Management Board of Qazaq Air airline less than three months after his appointment, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The agency contacted the airline's press service for comments, which confirmed the resignation.

Mr. Zhakupov was appointed interim head of Qazaq Air on March 1.

Earlier, Managing Director for Development and Privatization of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Saltanat Satzhan elucidated the rationale behind the inability of Qazaq Air to be resold. She posited that the airline is indebted to the National Fund to the tune of 38 billion tenge.