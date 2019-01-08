Nurly Zher Housing Program results for 2017-2018

As per the President's instructions, Nurly Zher Housing Program focuses on providing housing for 1.5 million families in the next 15 years. In two years of the program's implementation about 200 thousand families got the opportunity to get new housing or improve their housing conditions, primeminister.kz informs.

Nurly Zher Housing Program was approved in December 2016. In June 2018, it was re-approved as a state program. Its purpose is to increase the availability of housing for the population. In the annual Address to the people "Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life," the Head of State gave a positive assessment to the program.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, 22,161 thousand sq.m.of housing was commissioned in 2017 and in Jan-Nov 2018,. As a result, 197,573 families got new housing and improved their housing conditions.



The cities and regions leading in terms of housing construction in two years are Astana (4.7mn sq.m.) Almaty city (2.6mn sq.m), Mangistau (1.8mn sq.m), Aktobe (1.5mn sq.m) , Atyrau (1.3mn sq.m), Almaty (1.3mn sq.m) and Kyzylorda (1.2mn sq.m) regions.



In general, all the regions of the country observe increase in the volume of housing commissioning in Jan-Nov 2018, compared to 2017.



According to statistics, the largest volume of housing construction is observed in Astana city - 2.3mn sq.m. (22,565 apartments), Almaty city - 1.7mn sq.m. (15,020 apartments), Mangistau - 978,800 sq.m. (8,367 apartments), Aktobe - 707,100 sq.m. (5,941 apartments) and Almaty regions - 682,700 sq.m. (4,824 apartments).



2,044.8bn tenge was invested in housing in 2017 and in Jan-Nov 2018 (in 2017 - 1,022.5bn tenge, in 11 months of 2018 - 1,022.3bn tenge).