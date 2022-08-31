Nurlybek Nalibayev reports to President on Kyzylorda region’s socio-economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev, the press service of Akorda informs.

The Governor reported to the President on socio-economic situation in the region and the prospects of its development. Special attention was given to the attraction of investments, gas output increase and geological exploration works.

According to him, the region has observed positive dynamics in basic macroeconomic indicators in January-July 2022. Compared to the same period in 2021, the volume of investments made 111.5% , and processing industry output reached 105.5%.

Nurlybek Nalibayev informed the President about the seismological exploration works and gas fields development carried out to compensate oil production decline.

The region is effectively interacting with investors. In order to fulfil the President’s instruction, a new heat and power plant with the capacity of 240mW wil be commissioned in 2025. The cost of the project is 215bn tenge. A new terminal of Kyzylorda Airport will be opened in 2024. 11.8bln tenge of private investments will be injected into this project.

In his words, the region plans to increase the area of oil and fodder crop lands that require less water. The areas allocated for melons and gourds as well as vegetables will be also expanded. A new program of rice industry development will be elaborated as well.

The President was also informed about signing memorandums of cooperation with the region’s 49 enterprises on gradual increase of employees’ wages.

Nine schools, a palace of schoolchildren, two kindergartens, 11 sport and recreation centers and six cultural facilities are being built in the region to date.

The President commissioned Nurlybek Nalibayev to ensure stable socio-economic development of the region.