    16:07, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Nurlykhan Sharkhan brings Kazakhstan another medal at 2023 Asian Games

    judo
    Photo: Olympic.kz

     Kazakhstan’s Nurlykhan Sharkhan settled for a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz. 

    Nurlykhan Sharkhan of Kazakhstan hauled the men’s 100kg bronze after outperforming his South Korean opponent Jong-Hoon Won.

    The country has already won eight medals, including two silver medals and six bronze medals.

    Previously, it was reported the men’s shooting team of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

    The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou is to run through October 8.

    Judo Sport
