Nurserik Sharipov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Nurserik Sharipov was elected as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His election took place as the Senate deputies voted for the corresponding order by the Kazakh Head of State during a plenary session of the chamber.

Sharipov was born in 1965. He holds university degrees in law and economics.

From 2018 up until now he worked as Chairman of the Karaganda Regional Court.

He has 25-year experience in the judicial system.