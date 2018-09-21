Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses machine builders of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the participants of the 6th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan. First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin read out the Kazakh President's welcoming address at the opening of the forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Mechanical engineering is the major sector of the economy and the Government supports that field. In 2017, the machine-building production totaled KZT 1.3 trillion. This year, the main idea is new opportunities for development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Of course, the machine building industry is developing at a very fast pace. We see robotized factories, new types and models of machines. You know that the whole world is switching over to digitalization and our state should not lag behind these trends either. The 2019-2030 Comprehensive Machine-Building Development Plan is being drafted in Kazakhstan. It is aimed at improving the competitiveness of domestic machine building and is a strategic document. I wish you fruitful discussions during the forum," Nursultan Nazarbayev's welcome letter reads.

In turn, Askar Mamin said that the volume of production in the industry will exceed KZT 1 trillion by the end of the year. The growth rates in the mechanical engineering sector over the past eight months of this year reached 13%, outpacing the average growth rates within the industry by three times.

"In view of this, we can say that the industry is the real engine of the industrialization and the driver for the country's economic diversification. The automotive industry demonstrates a particularly strong dynamics, the growth rate of which attained a level above 50% over the past eight months. Together with the world leaders of the industry, we have established the manufacturing of competitive and in-demand products, including cars, railway machinery products, locomotives, cars, equipment of the oil and gas sector and the mining and metals industry, electrical equipment, agricultural machinery," Askar Mamin informed.

He said that nowadays, many large international companies are operating in Kazakhstan and mentioned that domestic products are in high demand in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, and Europe.

"The success of our initiatives and the industry growth prospects enables us to make plans for further localization, and we are actively working along this avenue. The gradual shift of the consumer demand towards Asia has satisfied our expectations: the population increase and welfare improvement have made the Asian region one of the most promising markets for the machine building industry. Reflecting the structure of demand in the region, we should continue focusing on the massive scale and affordability of the products being manufactured, this is the core of export-oriented mechanical engineering. It is the current trend," said the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Within the framework of the Forum, it is planned to discuss the draft program for further development of the industry, primarily, in terms of increasing productivity and introducing advanced technologies. The participants are expected to consider a package of financial, fiscal and institutional measures for the further enhancing of Kazakhstan's innovative and export potential.