EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:31, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses UN GA plenary meeting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the UN General Assembly high-level plenary meeting on nuclear disarmament, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The high-level plenary meeting is taking place at the UN General Assembly Hall to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

    In his video address First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted efforts aimed at ensuring global security and underscored importance of the country’s efforts to promote the anti-nuclear agenda in the international agenda.

    «Thirty years ago, I signed the decree to close down the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site, one of the world's largest nuclear test sites. It was the first-ever legal ban on conducting nuclear tests in the history of mankind. A number of other testing sites around the world were closed or deactivated following the closure of the nuclear testing ground in Semipalatinsk,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.


    Tags:
    UN First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!