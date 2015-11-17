Nursultan Nazarbayev amends law on rehabilitation and bankruptcy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed amendments to the law "On rehabilitation and bankruptcy", according to the press service of Akorda.

Head of States has inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of rehabilitation and bankruptcy" aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps" and improvement of rehabilitation and bankruptcy procedures.