Nursultan Nazarbayev and José Manuel Barroso meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to José Manuel Barroso for his participation in the upcoming Astana Club meeting, Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh leader noted contribution of the ex-President of the European Commission to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the EU.



"You have always supported Kazakhstan and thanks to your support we have signed an agreement on partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Currently its ratification process in underway," the Head of State stressed.



In his turn, José Manuel Barroso thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and an invitation to attend the Astana Club meeting.



"It is a great honor for me to meet you again. I remember your history-making visit to Brussels. Landmark decisions on establishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union have been taken then. I am glad to see that Kazakhstan has preserved its stability and is playing today an important role in the region," José Manuel Barroso said.