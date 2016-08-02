Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kanat Bozumbayev discussed expansion of production capacities of Tengiz field

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

K. Bozumbayev reported to the President on the key indicators of development of oil and gas, petrochemical and energy sectors and informed about the plans on the work for the nearest future.

Besides, the interlocutors discussed the progress in implementation of big investment projects in the oil processing sphere and in the energy industry including commissioning of the Kashagan field scheduled for the end of the year, expansion of production capacities of the Tengiz field and increasing of the production of liquid hydrocarbons at the Karachaganak field.

The Head of State drew attention to the necessity to continue development of the fuel and energy complex in order to ensure a high level of competition and meeting growing demands of the economy in energy resources. Besides, the President noted the importance of taking measures on increasing the technology potential and creation of the conditions for ensuring the transition of the country to the green economy.

In turn, the minister of energy noted the reduction of the volume of production of oil this year was explained by reduction of prices for main energy resources in the world.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of instructions.