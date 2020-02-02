Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mike Pompeo meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

During the meeting U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted joint efforts and measures taken to strengthen strategic partnership between the two nations.

«As of now there are 410 joint ventures in Kazakhstan. The volume of the U.S. investment exceeded USD 45 bln,» the Elbasy said.

In his turn Mike Pompeo told him about the visit to Kazakhstan and the results of the talks held.

He noted that two countries enjoy mutually beneficial partnership.