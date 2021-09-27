EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 27 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mustafa Şentop hold talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev wished him fruitful talks at the forthcoming commemorative plenary session of the PA of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Turkestan.

    The Elbasy noted dynamics of development of ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey for the past 30 years and conveyed his best wishes to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    In his turn, Mustafa Şentop expressed gratitude for warm welcome and conveyed the Elbasy greetings on behalf of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!