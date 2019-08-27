EN
    16:06, 27 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and National Bank chief discuss Kazakhstan’s economy growth

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev received Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the steps needed to facilitate further growth of Kazakhstan’s economy proposed by the First President of Kazakhstan at the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

    Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the current state of inflation and implementation of the domestic monetary policy.

