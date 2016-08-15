15:54, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin to have meeting in Sochi on August 16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Akorda informed about the upcoming events with the participation of the Head of State.
As it was informed, President Nursultan Nazarbayev will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on August 16.
It is expected that the sides will discuss a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation and the international agenda.