    15:54, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin to have meeting in Sochi on August 16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Akorda informed about the upcoming events with the participation of the Head of State.

    As it was informed, President Nursultan Nazarbayev will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on August 16.

    It is expected that the sides will discuss a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation and the international agenda.

     

