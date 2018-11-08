Nursultan Nazarbayev announces agenda of CSTO summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has announced the agenda of the session of the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the session, the Head of State of Kazakhstan highlighted that during the meeting, the sides will consider information from the CSTO Secretariat, summarize the results of Kazakhstan's CSTO presidency in 2018, and topical issues of ensuring the collective security of the member states. Besides, the Kyrgyz side will present the top-priority directions of the presidency in the CSTO as the country will assume the presidency.

"Today we are to consider information on the ongoing work in a wide range of directions within the CSTO, to express our opinions on the current international situation, the topical issues of interaction," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh President added that two issues will be considered at the plenary session, and then the signing of the documents covered by the agenda will begin.

"There are 23 issues on the agenda. In a narrow format, I propose to consider and discuss the issue of topical international and regional security problems and the interaction between the member states of the organization," Deputy Secretary-General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov said.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council with the participation of the heads of CSTO member states began in Astana.