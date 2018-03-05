Nursultan Nazarbayev announces gas pipeline to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the decision to bring a natural gas pipeline from Kyzylorda region to the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the joint Parliament session today, the President stressed that since independence, gas production in Kazakhstan has increased from 8 to 52 billion m3 /yr, adding that this figure is projected to grow further.

He noted that almost 50% of the country's territory has centralized gas supply to date. That is nine regions, which are mostly western and southern ones, while central and northern regions are still behind in this regard.

In order to change the situation, according to the Head of State, it is now planned to build a pipeline from Karaozek, Kyzylorda region, through Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau to Astana. Nursultan Nazarbayev added that in the future the pipe may be extended to the cities of Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, and Kokshetau.

According to him, the Government now needs to find the ways to finance the implementation of the project, including attracting international investment.

Photo: illustration kazinform.kz