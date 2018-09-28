Nursultan Nazarbayev, Armenian PM discuss bilateral coop

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the sides touched upon the bilateral cooperation and further development of trade and economic relations.



Nursultan Nazarbayev commended high level of cooperation between Astana and Yerevan, noting that the two countries should expand the existing potential and use it to the full.



"Kazakhstan and Armenia have always enjoyed good relations. The two-way trade between our countries demonstrated a 60% growth last year," said Nazarbayev, adding that the governments should pursue efforts to cement bilateral ties and spur investment cooperation.



Utmost attention was paid to the problems of labor migration and the need to step up contacts between businessmen of the two countries.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet and discuss the issues of further deepening of interstate ties.



"Our cooperation demonstrates positive dynamics. I am confident it will continue to develop. We do appreciate our relations with Kazakhstan and hope to promote it in the economic and investment domains," he pointed out.



Also, the Armenian Prime Minister noted it is essential for Kazakhstan and Armenia to cooperate within the framework of international organizations.



