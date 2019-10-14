EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:50, 14 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Baku

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Baku, the press secretary of the Elbasy, Aidos Ukibay said.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Baku. The Elbasy is expected to have talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and attend the VII Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking Countries, the press secretary’s Twitter account reads.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!