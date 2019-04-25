EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:07, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Beijing

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Beijing to attend the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh MFA reads.

    As earlier reported, the solemn opening ceremony of the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation with participation of 37 Heads of State and Government, and high-level meetings are to be held today, April 26. On April 27 the leaders will hold a general meeting.

    First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend the the High-Level Forum at the invitation of President of China Xi Jinping.

    null

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!