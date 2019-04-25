Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Beijing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Beijing to attend the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh MFA reads.

As earlier reported, the solemn opening ceremony of the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation with participation of 37 Heads of State and Government, and high-level meetings are to be held today, April 26. On April 27 the leaders will hold a general meeting.

First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend the the High-Level Forum at the invitation of President of China Xi Jinping.