CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Cholpon-Ata to participate in the Sixth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan will meet with his Kyrgyz Counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov and participate in the opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games.