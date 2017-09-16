EN
    13:33, 16 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Tashkent for state visit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan for a state visit, the Akorda press service reports.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally met Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Tashkent airport.

    The sides are expected to hold bilateral meetings during the visit. Within the framework of the bilateral talks, the heads of state will discuss the key aspects of the regional agenda and the issues related to expanding the Kazakh-Uzbek relations.

     

