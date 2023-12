NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tokyo, Kazakhstan reports referring to the press secretary of the First President, Aidos Ukibay.

The Elbasy arrived in Tokyo at the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the official enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito to be held on October 22. As part of his visit the Elbasy will also hold bilateral talks, the press secretary’s Twitter account reads.