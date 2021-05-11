EN
    17:39, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Turkestan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the city of Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of his Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

    Visits to a number of social and cultural facilities are scheduled as part of the trip to the capital of the Turkic world, the post reads.

    Elbasy is to get familiarized with the outcomes of the beatification works at the First President Park in the city.


