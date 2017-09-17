EN
    13:48, 17 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

      ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Ashgabat for a working visit today, the Akorda press service reports.

    It is planned that President Nazarbayev will have a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and meet with the Kazakh National Team and sports delegation.

     

