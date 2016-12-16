EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:27, 16 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev: Astana to become the star of Eurasia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that Astana will become the star of Eurasia in the future.

    "Our capital city is growing. As you can see, its development is unstoppable. Years ago some said that we invest heavily into the city, nowadays the capital makes great contributions to the republican budget," President Nazarbayev said at the unveiling ceremony of the monument to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence in Astana on Friday.

    "In the future Astana with its 3-million population will stun not only Kazakhstanis, it will be the heart of Eurasia, the center of science and culture. Its residents will live in a quiet and comfortable city," the Kazakh leader said.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan Events 25 Years of Independence Independence day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!