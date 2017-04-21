Nursultan Nazarbayev attends Concert of Presidential Orchestra

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the concert of the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the body's establishment, Akorda press-service reports.

The Head of State extended his greetings to active officers as well as veterans of the Service on the significant date and note the high level of professionalism of the Orchestra.

Mr. Nazarbayev said that the State Security Service is a highly professional state body which provides security for the President and other senior officials, as well as heads of foreign delegations and state infrastructure.

The State Security Service was established by President's Decree on April 21, 2014 as a result of the merger of the Presidential Security Service and the Republican Guard. Since independence, the state body underwent the most important stages of its formation and strengthening.

The program of the jubilee concert was built around the theme of Kazakhstan's independence and achievements.

The Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service provides the musical part of protocol, diplomatic, state and other solemn events of Kazakhstan. The creative collective, covers all musical genres, from folklore to classical, as well as academic to contemporary music.