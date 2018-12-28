Nursultan Nazarbayev attends New Year's Eve Ball

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the New Year's Eve Ball in Astana, the press service of Akorda reported.

Addressing the participants of the charity ball, the Head of State underlined that the outgoing year was fruitful for the entire country.

"The international standing of our country has significantly strengthened. The volume of investment in Kazakhstan has increased by 17.5 percent. On the whole, the economy has grown by more than 4 pct. This resulted from the joint work we did together with you. Therefore, I am grateful to everyone," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also highlighted that in the coming year, there will be many events that will facilitate the further development of the country.

"Starting 2019, the minimum wage will rise 1.5 times. This will affect 1.3 million people. The salary level of the teachers, whose employment qualifications have been proved, will be increased from 30 to 50 percent. Work will be carried out to improve the activities of law enforcement agencies. [We] will take measures to promote tourism," said the Head of State.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that particular attention will be given next year to the development of the younger generation's potential.

"The special government program for youth will be focused on the implementation of four tasks. This includes matters of education, housing, health, and patriotic upbringing. Everything we do, we do for the future. The independence of the country should be the youth's main life stance," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Concluding his speech, the Head of State once again congratulated those present on the upcoming New Year and wished happiness, health, and family well-being to all Kazakhstanis.

All proceeds from the New Year's Eve Ball will go to charity.