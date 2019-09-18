Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Nevada-Semey Movement’s 30th anniversary medal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A research-to-practice conference dated to the 30th anniversary of the Nevada-Semey antinuclear movement took place on September 18 in Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reports.

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Japan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, Nevada-Semey Movement leader Olzhas Suleimenov, participants of the movement, Nobel Prize laureates took part in the event.





Addressing those gathered the Minister read the welcome letter of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Poet and writer, Nevada-Semey Movement leader Olzhas Suleimenov highlighted the great contribution of the Elbasy in the disarmament process and the leading role in enhancing the global security and building the nuclear-free world, announced that Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the commemorative medal dated to the Nevada-Semey Movement’s 30th anniversary. The Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports was also awarded the medal.

Nuclear tests were conducted in Kazakhstan over 40 years since 1949. In 1989 Olzhas Suleimenov urged to found the Nevada-Semey Movement and join hands in fighting nuclear weapons. Two years later, on August 29, 1991, the Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decreed to shut down the Semipalatinsk test site. Later on, August 29 was declared the International Day against Nuclear Tests.