EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:18, 11 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Alisher Usmanov with Dostyk Order

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov with the I Degree Dostyk Order (the Friendship Order), the Akroda press service reports.

    The Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Alisher Usmanov with the Dostyk Order for significant contribution to strengthening of friendship and development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    null

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!