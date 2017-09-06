Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Global Islamic Finance Award to Djiboutian counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the President of Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh a Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today's event is important for us. Association of the global financial market participants is an effective tool for international cooperation. Today's award ceremony will identify the leaders in different areas of Islamic finance. And this will make a contribution to the further development of financial services. I express my gratitude to the founder of the global award for the decision to hold a ceremony in our country. In 2014, in Dubai, I was awarded the prize in the "global leader in Islamic finance" category and it is a great honor for me to present this award to the President of Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh. This award is given for great achievements in the development of Islamic finance," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh noted that the award is a great recognition of his country. "I share this award, as it is the result of many years of hard work, which was carried out with great passion by state bodies, private investors, businessmen and various institutions. They all are convinced that Islamic finance is useful and effective for the economic development of the Republic of Djibouti," he said.

As the founder of the award, the chairman of HD-Edbiz group Humayon Dar explained earlier, 20% of the total financial sector of this country is Islamic finance and President Gelleh makes a great contribution to its development.

"Djibouti has a very interesting role in Islamic finance as today, 20% of Djibouti's financial sector is Islamic finance and the country's President supports it very actively," said Humayon Dar.