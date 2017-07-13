Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Nat'l Security Committee's outstanding servants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has personally awarded several distinguished employees of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, on this remarkable day, I want to personally award orders and medals to the distinguished employees of the National Security Committee for honourable service and shining merits," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a solemn event dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the committee.

Yerganat Kosherbayev was posthumously awarded with the Second Class of "Aibyn" Order. The Head of State gave the award to his wife, Meiramgul Kosherbayeva.

Further, Nursultan Nazarbayev presented the Second Class of "Aibyn" Order to Major Amir Sarykulov.

Major Demeu Bazarbayev, Senior Lieutenant Arman Kozhabekov, Major Dastan Lukpanov, Captain Zhandos Omariyev, Major Asset Tastambekov, Senior Lieutenant Yerik Ussenov were awarded with Gallantry Medals.