Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Order of Dostyk to CEO of CNPC

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented the Chairman of the Board of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Wang Yilin with the Order of Dostyk, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"The Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan meets regularly once a year. One of its members is the Head of CNPC, Mr. Wang Yilin, to whom I have awarded today the Order of Friendship (the Order of Dostyk) for his work, for the successful work of the company. Let's congratulate him," the Head of State told a meeting with China's captains of industry.



Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council and Chairman of CITIC Group Chang Zhenming moderated the Head of State's meeting with the senior figures of Chinese business.



It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.