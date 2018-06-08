EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 08 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Order of Dostyk to CEO of CNPC

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented the Chairman of the Board of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Wang Yilin with the Order of Dostyk, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

    "The Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan meets regularly once a year. One of its members is the Head of CNPC, Mr. Wang Yilin, to whom I have awarded today the Order of Friendship (the Order of Dostyk) for his work, for the successful work of the company. Let's congratulate him," the Head of State told a meeting with China's captains of industry.
    null

    Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council and Chairman of CITIC Group Chang Zhenming moderated the Head of State's meeting with the senior figures of Chinese business.
    null

    It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.

    null

    Tags:
    Business, companies President of Kazakhstan China President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!