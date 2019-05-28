Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Order of Yelbasy to Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service says.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the Order of Yelbasy to Vladimir Putin.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the current results and the prospects of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.



"Five years ago, Alexander Lukashenko, you and I agreed to establish this Union. 25 years ago, I proposed this idea while delivering a speech at the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Mutual trade between our countries is growing despite tough period. The number of joint enterprises keeps rising. To my mind, the EAEU should follow the way of integration with the EU, SCO, ASEAN and other organizations," the Leader of the Nation said.





Vladimir Putin thanked the Yelbasy for the award and expressed confidence in further strengthening of comprehensive dialogue.



"I would like to thank you for the award and for what was done in integration process, bilateral relations and in development of strategic interaction," the Russian President said.

