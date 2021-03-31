EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 31 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev calls for Turkic Council's further development

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the informal summit of the Turkic Council taking place online First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward a proposal to adopt a document to further develop the Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressed the summit First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to further develop the Turkic Council and to adopt a document regarding the Council’s future. He reminded the participants of his proposal to elevate the Council’s status to an organization he made at the Summit in Baku.

    «In addition to humanitarian and cultural development our countries have much to learn from each other,» he said, adding that the Latin graphics-based alphabets used by the countries could serve as an opportunity to promote the development of the countries’ youth at the global level.

    The First President of Kazakhstan also called on the participants to develop mutual trade and work jointly to attract investments.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Events News Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!