Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on foreigners to invest in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited foreign ivnestors to work in our country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The course towards the large-scale industrialization, that we set seven years ago, was the right one. We have achieved success. The multinational companies, which are acknowledged leaders in their segments, are now involved in these works. Today, we are hosting an investment forum, and investors from various countries are taking part in it. And today they are in this hall. I will not recap what exceptional preferences we have created for you. Therefore, once again, on my behalf and on behalf of the country, I invite you to work here, for the benefit of Kazakhstan and for the sake of your business," the Head of State said during the nationwide teleconference in Astana on Wednesday.

In proof of his words, the President mentioned major foreign companies already operating in Kazakhstan.

"For instance, in mechanical engineering, the range of products has been extended with new products we did not have before. These are locomotives (including electric locomotives), passenger carriages, as well as mining and oil and gas equipment, to name but a few, which we did not have and which meet international standards. Such well-known companies as General Motors, Alstom, Talgo and a lot more are operating in the industry, for what we are grateful to them and ready to continue cooperating by helping and supporting their work in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted.

As previously reported, today the Kazakh capital hosted a nationwide teleconference with the participation of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard.