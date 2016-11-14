Nursultan Nazarbayev calls to believe in success of international peacemaking dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amidst present disputes the mankind will find a new world order which will be fairer and most sustainable. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said so today addressing the Astana Club meeting.

"I am certain that there will be found middle ground on Syria and other hot spots of the planet and this gives hope for constructive changes in the world. It is necessary to believe in success of the peacemaking dialogue per all acute international challenges", the President said.

International contradictions, according to Nursultan Nazarbayev, have always existed and always will. However, as science proves, collision of stars gives birth to new worlds. "I am convinced that amidst current disputes the mankind will find a new world order which will be fairer and more sustainable. The point of the ongoing global events is in that historical milestones are replacing each other. One phase of world development is coming to its end and another inevitable phase, crucial for the entire planet, is about to come", Nursultan Nazarbayev added.