    13:22, 09 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev came to Moscow for Victory Day Parade

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day Parade.

    "At an invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the Victory Day Parade dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War being held at the Red Square in Moscow," Press Secretary of the First President Aidos Ukibay says.

