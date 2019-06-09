Nursultan Nazarbayev casts his vote at 2019 Presidential Election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev came to the polling station No 58 at the Palace of Schoolchildren in the capital to cast his vote, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chairperson of the polling station, around 200 people voted at the polling station as of 08:20am. "Each voter is important for us," she stressed.



Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva also cast her ballot here.



Recall that snap presidential election commenced today in Kazakhstan at 07:00am Nur-Sultan time.



At 07:00 (Nur-Sultan time) the voting commenced in 9 regions- Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan and in three cities - Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

In other 5 regions - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau - the voting process began at 08:00 Nur-Sultan time (07:00 West Kazakhstan time).

9,968 polling stations have been opened countrywide and abroad.

11,814,019 citizens were included in the Register of Voters of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2019.

The voting will last till 08:00pm local time.