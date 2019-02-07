EN
    17:37, 07 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Kazakhstan Security Council session

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a session of the Security Council, the press service of Akorda informed.

    In accordance with the agenda, the meeting discussed the implementation of the National Security Strategy and the tasks for the upcoming period, and issues of the socio-economic development of Kyzylorda region.

    The importance of ensuring coordinated actions of the government bodies in the furtherance of the National Security Strategy and the need for timely development of the respective preventive measures were underlined during the discussion.

    At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan entrusted specific tasks.

