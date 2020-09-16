EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 16 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held the meeting of the Security Council, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The meeting focused on ensuring people’s health protection and economic security issues. Addressing those gathered Nazarbayev highlighted dedication and hard work of doctors, police, military and representatives of other spheres who contributed to the battling coronavirus.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to prepare resources in case of the global second wave of the pandemic, work out cautionary response measures and importance of reliable estimates and prediction of morbidity rate.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!