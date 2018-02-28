Nursultan Nazarbayev changes composition of Presidential Commission on Human Rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The composition of the Commission on Human Rights under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was changed by the Decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from "Adilet" website of the information and legal system of regulatory legal acts.

The following persons became members of the Commission: Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan (subject to approval) Bakytzhan Abdiraim, Secretary of the National Preventive Mechanism Against Torture (subject to approval) Saule Mektepbayeva, Supreme Mufti and Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan (subject to approval) Serik Oraz.

"To remove Adil Akhmetov, Tamara Duissenova, Gulnara Zhumageldiyeva, and Yerzhan Mayamerov from the above-mentioned Commission," the document says.



Head of the Labor Ministry Madina Abylkassymova was removed from the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.